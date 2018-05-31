K-Electric removes 10 illegal connections

Around 10 illegal commercial connections were removed over 240 meters of cable in a drive against illegal connections conducted by K-Electric (KE) in Babar Market, Landhi on Wednesday.

The drive, conducted to curb power theft, was supported by market association members and during it, some consumers were also facilitated with rebate and settlements in their bills on the spot to avoid disconnections.

Finance Secretary of Babar Market Association, Muhammad Ameen said “Consistent power supply during business hours has boosted commercial activities in our area. We will continue to cooperate with K-Electric to eliminate the menace of electricity theft.”

KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses by around 14% since 2009.

According to KE Spokesperson, “Power theft is the leading cause of faults in the system and a source of inconvenience for the community at large. The power utility remains fully committed to eradicate power theft and appreciated the support of the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.”

Reports of power theft can be made by calling at 118 or 021-99000 or through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages or anonymously via email at speakup@ke.com.pk

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.