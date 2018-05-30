AikAurUTurn: PTI memefied for withdrawing Nasir Khosa as caretaker CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mehmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister, a couple of days after Punjab Assembly opp leader and PTI member Mehmood-ur-Rasheed had reached an agreement with CM Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment.This is not the first time Imran Khan’s PTI has backtracked from a decision. There have been instances of backtracking in the past, and those have earned tehreek-e-insaf the U-Turn title. The PTI supporters might as well call it a cliche, but Twitter begs to differ.So, just when the news broke that PTI has withdrawn Khosa’s name, Twitter responded.Any suggestions for a new party logo?PTI's new flag#AikAurUturn pic.twitter.com/wTSpV7ZxfJ— ZM (@ZeshanMalick) May 30, 20182) Woopsy! When PTI realised PMLN had no objections to their proposed CM #AikAurUturn pic.twitter.com/yOKZZC41rk— Saadify (@saadify) May 30, 20183) What do we do now?PTI right now #AikAurUturn pic.twitter.com/l8DLHShdY8— Saadify (@saadify) May 30, 20184) That was harsh..PTI taking a u-turn on Nasir Khosa's name as caretaker CM Punjab. Why not think before doing? clearly shows the weak & immature approach of Imran Khan's leadership and vision. #AikAurUturn— Maimoona (@StereoWrite_) May 30, 20185) Got to say, that was smoothPTI right now 😂#AikAurUturn pic.twitter.com/ipeEhaLgCj— Jamshaid Khan (@PedaishiPatwari) May 30, 20186) Not so smooth this time around#PTI right now #AikAurUturn pic.twitter.com/nTAe3mLafR— Be Pakistani (@bepakistani1) May 30, 2018