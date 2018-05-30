A lot more work is to be done to attain durable peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians have improved the situation in the country, but there is still a lot of work to be done to reach durable peace.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa visited Staff College in Quetta and addressed the officers and faculty in command.

Speaking on occasion, Gen Bajwa said that the country has to build upon the success achieved against terrorism due to sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians and has to ensure long-lasting peace.

Lauding the young officers of the Pak armed forces, Gen Bajwa said that the youth exerts all of its energies in implementing various operations and guaranteeing success.

COAS also visited Southern Command headquarters, while he was also briefed about the Pak-Afghan border protection, the Quetta safe city project and the Khushhal Balochistan project.