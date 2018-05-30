PakWheels automobile survey reviews consumer behaviour

Pakistan premier automobile website PakWheels, in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) research centre, conducted a survey to record and analyse consumer behaviours when it comes to the automobile industry and buyer needs.

The survey was conducted from a total of 19,155 people from across the four provinces of Pakistan and the federal capital. More than 50 percent of the population surveyed was from Punjab, 27 percent from Sindh, 12 percent from Islamabad, 6 percent from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1 percent from Balochistan.

Moreover, the participants with ages 21-45 were surveyed, while 50 percent of the surveyed population had a minimum monthly wage of 60 thousand or less.

50 percent of the surveyed sample owned a bike, 24 percent owned a car, and 26 percent owned both a car and a bike. Moreover, 74 percent of the 19,155 individuals had a driving licence, while 26 percent did not. Among the respondents aged 21 or less, around 60 percent did not have a valid driving licence.

Among the car consumers, the most popular brand was recorded to be Toyota with 35 consumption, followed by Suzuki at 28 percent, and Honda at 27 percent. Majority of the consumers spent less than Rs2 million on purchase of cars, while majority also purchased second hand and used vehicles.

Honda Civic remained the most popular choice of the consumers as far as comfort, safety, performance, interior design and features and accessories are concerned.

When questioned about the preference of bikes, around 63 percent of the people said that they preferred new bikes, while Honda remained the most popular brand.