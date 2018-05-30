PML-N will ‘bury’ Imran’s political career in elections 2018: Shehbaz

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed that PML-N will “bury” PTI chief Imran Khan’s political career in elections 2018.

“Imran Khan does not even refrain from uttering lies in the month of Ramazan. He hasn’t made a hospital, university or research centre in KP, and more so, he has destroyed the province,” Shehbaz lambasted Imran while speaking to media after inaugurating the cardiac centre of Victoria hospital in Bahawalpur.

Shehbaz also extended an invitation to the PTI chief to visit Punjab and see how development work is done. He also vowed to “bury” Khan’s political career in the general elections 2018.

Speaking to the attendees on occasion, Shehbaz said that the PML-N government has worked at the best of its power to engineer development projects worth millions in Bahawalpur.

Punjab CM continued that development projects in Bahawalpur are on par with the European standards and that the world’s best drug test laboratory was also inaugurated in Bahawalpur.