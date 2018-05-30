3 injured as Motorway police open fire at bus

RAWALPINDI: Three people were wounded when Motorway police opened fire at a bus near Rawalpindi toll plaza on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Motorway police allegedly opened fire at a bus near Rawalpindi, leaving 3 wounded, one of whom is said to be in critical condition. Bus conductor and two passengers were among the injured.

The Motorway police claimed that there were reports of smuggled material being in the bus. Moreover, the police claimed that they were fired at from within the bus and only retaliated.

However, a video footage, shot by one of the passengers, shows no signs of an exchange of fire. In the video, a Motorway police official can be seen firing at the bus.

Nasirabad police said that the police told the bus to stop but only opened fire when the driver failed to stop.

IG Motorway Amjad Javed Salimi took action and suspended the two officers involved in the shooting, while an FIR was also filed against them.