‘Immature’ Nisar and I used to be foes: PML-N leader Shehbaz

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Wednesday that he and disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan used to be foes in 1988, and their relationship only warmed slowly.

“Nisar was Mian Sahab’s friend and my foe,” Shehbaz made this revelation while speaking to the media after inaugurating the District Headquarters Hospital in Rajanpur.

The younger Sharif also clarified that he was referring to 1988, and said that Nisar was a friend of Nawaz Sharif’s, but not of Shehbaz.

“Our relationship was bitter for some time and we eventually became friends,” the PML-N President said.

Shehbaz also informed his audience that Chaudhry Nisar used to always complain about Shehbaz to his older brother, with the Punjab CM claiming that Nawaz had only ever scolded him because of Nisar’s complaining.

The Punjab CM also commented on the present tensions with Chaudhry Nisar, and called him ‘immature’.

“He needs to be dealt with like a child and we keep trying to pacify him and to resolve any issues,” the CM said.

Tensions have surfaced between the PML-N’s leadership and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has openly voiced his discontent with the workings of the party. He has also criticised Maryam Nawaz and has said that he will not work under Maryam.

Shehbaz, meanwhile, met Nisar last month and urged him to stay with the party. Today, moreover, when asked if he would be able to convince Nisar to stay with the party, CM Shehbaz replied with a coy, “God willingly.”