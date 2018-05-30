LHC rebukes Ahsan Ibqal for raising voice in court

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rebuked Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for using raised voice.

A three-member bench heard contemptuous proceedings against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

During the hearing Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi directed the minister to lower his voice as he was recording his statement in the contempt case.

The court ordered Iqbal not to talk back in a raised voice.

Prior to the session, defense counsel had requested the court to grant permission to Iqbal for recording his statement verbally.

While recording his statement, Iqbal requested the court to excuse his absence in the previous hearing as he was unavailable.

Furthermore, Interior Minister Iqbal asserted that he believes in the supremacy of law and democracy

He further added that I respect Cheif Justice and, I have never intended to disrespect the judiciary.

Iqbal informed the court that his opponents claim that he appoints Vice Chancellors.

The judge then remarked him to lower his voice and said that according to article 68 he was not allowed to talk against any public office holder.

LHC observed that Qasur incident happened due to Iqbal and his leader.

Court asked for a written statement while the next hearing is scheduled on 5th June.

Previously, a petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique against Ahsan Iqbal for passing anti-judiciary remarks, which was aired by various channels. The petitioner had said that Iqbal’s remarks were equivalent to contempt thus the court should initiate contempt proceedings against the Interior Minister.