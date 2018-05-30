Newly born leopard cubs die in Peshawar zoo

PESHAWAR: Zoo authorities on Wednesday confirmed the death of three leopard cubs that were given birth just a month back.

The cause of death of the cubs has not been disclosed by the zoo officials as yet.

According to the authorities the fourth cub survived the conditions and is reportedly in a healthy state.

According to sources, the condition of animals and birds continues to deteriorate in the zoo as the animals suffer from breathing issues.

Earlier on April 30, the zoo authorities had proudly announced the birth of four cubs from a leopard couple that was brought to the zoo from Malakand and Hazara regions of the country three months prior to the delivery.

Authorities had proudly announced that the leopardess gave birth to four cubs, when normally leopardesses only reproduce three cubs.

The Peshawar zoo was inaugurated in February 2018, after which many controversial stories surfaced pertaining to the mysterious death of animals.

In light of the surfacing controversies, an investigation committee was formed to probe into the mysterious deaths of animals.

According to the Committee’s report complied earlier in May, a total of 40 animals and birds have been reported dead since the Zoo’s inauguration.

As per the report, the zoo has lost more than 30 birds including one nilgai, an antelope endemic to the Indian Subcontinent.

Moreover, zoo authorities reported the death of a 10 year old snow leopard that died of clogged arteries, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The reason of the monkey’s death was reported to be from severe injuries after it was viciously attacked by its cage-mate, a wolf. However, no questions were raised as to why the monkey and the wolf were being kept in the same cage.

On the other hand the American-African fallow deer had passed away after colliding with the rods of its cage.

Peshawar Zoo has been a home to controversies with the rising death toll of its animals just months after its inauguration. Rumors have been surfacing that the recently opened zoo lacks proper facilities to cater animals or their needs.