Resolution seeking to postpone elections till August presented in Balochistan assembly secretariat

QUETTA: Provincial Minister Sarfraz Bugti submitted a resolution in the Balochistan Assembly’s secretariat today (Wednesday) that seeks to delay the general elections till August from the present date of July 25th.

The resolution claims that a lot of people will be performing Hajj at the time elections are slated to be held, while many will move to safer places as the annual monsoon season grips Pakistan.

The resolution claims these two reasons will impact voting patterns in the elections.

The resolution is set to be tabled for discussion in today’s session of the provincial assembly.

Pakistan’s general elections–only the second time a sucessful democratic transition will occur in the country’s history–are set to be held on the 25th of July.

On Monday, meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah decided on former Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk as the country’s incoming caretaker Prime Minister.

The Election Commission’s secretary Babar Yaqoob in a briefing to a Senate committee claimed that international forces could possibly sabotage the upcoming elections. He said that the ECP was doing all it could to ensure elections were held on time.