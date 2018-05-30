Blistering heat continues to reign over Pakistan

Pakistan continues to be plagued by blistering heat as hot and dry weather reigns over the country.

According to the Meteorological (Met) Department, a hot and dry weather will persist in Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Larkana, Sukkur, Dera Ismail Khan, and Sibi.

Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department said that the highest temperature was recorded on Tuesday was in Mohenjo Daro at 50°C, whereas temperature as high as 49°C was recorded in Larkana, Joccababad, Sibi, Bahawalnagar, Dadu and Larkana.

Earlier Met officials had warned that the temperature will likely remain higher than usual during May and June.

PMD had issued that less rainfall is expected in April and May, which would increase the demand for water due to the hot and dry weather.

Met officials added that the monsoon season is expected to begin in the last week of June which will provide relief from the persisting drought-like condition in warmer areas of the country.

Director General Met Ghulam Rasool said that Pakistan should be alarmed at the almost dead water-level in Mangla and Tarbela damns. He added that water will be received once the glaciers melt in April and May respectively.

Earlier the PMD had issued an alert for Karachi to be hit by yet another heatwave. Met officials observed that the soaring temperatures will engulf the city in mercury as high as 42-44°C.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in light of soaring temperatures has placed all KMC run hospitals on standby for heatstroke emergencies till May 31.

Earlier on May 29 PMD had issued a warning that a second heat spell will engulf the metropolis until Thursday, predicting that the heat intensity would remain high due halted sea breeze.

Karachi has been under a spell of blistering heat since the start of the holy month of Ramadan. According to reports, as much as 65 people have lost their lives due to the heatstroke as power outages and water shortage plagues the city.