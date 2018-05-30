Federal Cabinet approves multiple national policies in meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved several national policies including the National Internal Security Policy 2018-2023, National Transport Policy of Pakistan, the National Films Policy and the National Culture Policy.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting which also issued a charter license, class-II (Domestic) to K-2 Airways (Pvt) Ltd.

The meeting also ratified the decisions the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) took in its meetings held on the 17th and 24th of May.

The meeting also approved a Memorandum of Understanding on rice trade between Pakistan and Philippines.

The Cabinet also took the decision to approve the Ministry of Health’s Cancer Control Program, and reconstituted the 8th wage Board for Newspapers Employees.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to transfer the subject of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, Youth Activities and Movements and Scholarship Schemes from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.