Proactive diplomacy needed for regional peace, top civil-military huddle agrees

ISLAMABAD: The civil-military top brass on Tuesday recognised the need for more proactive diplomacy to further the country’s efforts for promotion of peace amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office following the 24th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The meeting was summoned to discuss the country’s security situation and border issues, said the statement. However, media reports suggested that the recently published book, co-authored by former Pakistani and Indian spy chiefs, was also discussed during the meeting.

The press statement said that the committee condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and resolved that Pakistan would continue to play its role in realising the right of the people of Kashmir to self-determination. The committee also condemned the brutal repression of the Palestinians by the Israeli forces, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Palestine in their just cause, the statement added.

Further, the committee members expressed their satisfaction over the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) and the reforms introduced in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The statement observed that the mainstreaming of FATA and its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the grant of basic rights to the people of GB, under the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, would go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the regions with far-reaching outcomes for national life.

The meeting was briefed by representatives of the Ministry of Interior on the new visa policy aimed at making Pakistan a tourist and business-friendly destination.

The statement noted that while appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, the committee observed that it must also be ensured that all supportive systems, databases and verification networks were in place and fully operational for the ‘visa on arrival’ facility to be made operational as a pilot project.

Other matters discussed in the meeting pertained to the upcoming meeting of the Financial Action Task Force and the operations underway against terrorist outfits. Pakistan is expected to share steps implemented to eliminate terrorism in the upcoming FATF session to be held next month.

Besides Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, ISI Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.