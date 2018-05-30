PM upbeat on PML-N’s victory in upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said that connectivity projects started by the PML-N government would usher in an era of development in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Havelian-Thakot motorway project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Havelian.

Abbasi said that the PML-N government had not only initiated projects but also completed them in its tenure.

The prime minister was confident that the people would vote PML-N in the general elections keeping in view its performance.

Besides road infrastructure projects, we also brought improvement to all the other sectors, including education and health, the premier added.

On the Havelian-Thakot motorway project, he said it would be completed at a cost of Rs 142 billion.

He also announced the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company on the occasion.

Criticising policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Prime Minister said 100-day plan of Imran Khan was nothing more than a dream.

To a question, the prime minister said that he did not see any prospects of PTI’ chief Imran Khan becoming the future premier of the country.

Separately, PM Abbasi Tuesday claimed that the incumbent government had added 10,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

Addressing a news conference on energy projects in the federal capital, the prime minister claimed that 35 percent surplus electricity, amounting to 6,000MW, was produced in 2018.

The country has the capacity to produce 28,400MW electricity, the premier noted.

While the incumbent government has claimed to have eliminated the electricity crisis, the country has suffered from intermittent load shedding.

Earlier this month, on May 16, power supply to several cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh, had remained suspended for several hours.

The breakdown resulted from tripping of Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, which led to faults at Tarbela and Guddu power stations, as well as other power plants.

Power Division Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar on May 18 had taken a leave from office amid the major power crisis across the country.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.