Electricity crisis in KU

Sir: I am a student of University of Karachi currently getting a BSc degree in Economics. The most pressing problem which the students of my university are facing is frequent electricity breakdowns. Electricity is often unavailable all day.

In this summer heat, this is akin to torture. Many students also have to do laboratory work for which electricity is essential. These assignments get cancelled frequently because there is no electricity and the students’ academic careers suffer.

We give our exams in the heat without any fans. Students get dehydrated in Ramadan and some fall prey to heat stroke, eventually landing up in the hospital. The authorities must address this issue as soon as possible.

Laiba Khan

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.