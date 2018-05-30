Sir: Drug addiction is a problem affecting the whole world. It is one of the most horrifying evils in any society. It hampers a country’s development and destroy the youth’s future.

Drug addicts abuse drugs to numb themselves and forget the realities of life. They want to avoid their responsibilities and escape from difficulties and challenges.

Our city, Turbat, has been heavily affected by drug addiction. It is quite common for young people to take drugs to escape reality here. For some, the addiction is so bad that not taking the drug one day could kill them. The issue has now morphed into a medical problem.

I request that the government take serious action and solve the problem of drug addiction.

SOHELA SHAH BAIK

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.