A country of hypocrites

Sir: I live in a country where I am surrounded by hypocrites. I am not going to talk about any political issue in this letter, but a widespread social issue which is tragically ignored. Marriage is one of the most sacred ceremonies in every religion.

The wedding day is the most special day in the lives of both the bride and groom. People start a new chapter in their lives, which could either be a dream come true or your worst nightmare.

However, as it suggests, my article is not going to be about the wedding day or the life after that, but what a girl has to go through during the marriage process in this country. Women in this country are constantly judged, undermined and taunted about their marital status, who they marry, their chances of getting married and when they are getting married.

In situations this harsh, one can always retreat to their safe haven their family. No matter how harsh the outside world is, you know you have a family who loves you for who you are, and looks at you beyond your appearance, or at least that’s how they are supposed to be.

What if your family is one of the bullies you have to fight? What if their eyes look at you with pity, for not getting married any sooner or not being pretty enough for the outside world? What if the worst things you think about yourself are shared by your family too? What if, instead of being ‘us against the world’ they become the world you have to fight against in every passing moment of your life? What if I tell you, all of these ‘what ifs’ are actually true?

We all believe everything happens according to divine will and not a second before or after, yet when it comes to our daughters not getting married early, we blame her. We think something might be wrong with her. We pity her. This is where hypocrisy plays its part. We always talk about the rights of parents, but nobody has ever spoken about the rights of children; provision of food and clothes are just a part of it and not the only rights. This is why I say we live in a country of hypocrites!

FATIMA SHAFIQ

Via E-mail

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.