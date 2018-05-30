Sir: The FATA-KP merger is being celebrated by the whole country, apart from a few zealots, who have left no stone unturned to delay this merger. Luckily, the delaying tactics of the JUI-F and its political allies were undone by the forces of good, and the historic FATA reforms bill was passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

This development has taken place more than 70 years after Pakistan achieved independence. Finally, the people of FATA will not be subject to the draconian FCR any longer. A few selfish people, however, are still raising slogans against the development.

Though the FATA reforms have been passed, implementing them will be a big challenge for the government. Though the first step has been made, a lot remains to be done.

FATA is one of the most underdeveloped region in Pakistan because it has been kept out of the mainstream. Now, the participation of the residents of FATA in the general polls will open new vistas of progress and growth. The whole nation wants a stronger FATA for a stronger Pakistan.

MARYAM ALI

Via E-mail

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.