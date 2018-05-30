Sir: Reportedly, the government has moved a bill in the National Assembly, aiming to double the President’s salary to Rs 846,550 per month. It is not clear for what contribution to this poor and debt ridden country the President is to receive this reward. It only proves that the PML-N leadership wants to make itself wealthy at the expense of the poor. The other day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved three bonuses for federal government employees. This is fine, but for what spectacular achievements other than trying to buy their loyalty for elections?

I hope this bill will be repealed, as this country cannot afford such luxuries, and hope that the members of the National Assembly also realise this.

M AKRAM NIAZI

Rawalpindi

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.