All major parties receive desired symbols from ECP

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday started the election process and allotted the desired polling symbols to almost 77 political parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto selected the symbol ‘sword’ to represent the party, as the same symbol was used by party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto over 40 years ago. The symbol was allotted to them after they requested the ECP.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was allotted ‘bat’ as symbol whereas Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would contest with its traditional symbol ‘lion.’

National Party and Balochistan National Movement, both had requested for the symbol ‘saw’, but it was allotted to NP by ECP afterwards.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad was given ‘plough’ and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on the other hand, withdrew its previous election slogan ‘cycle’ and managed to have ‘tractor’, while Jamaat-e-Islami will use the ‘scales’.

Pakistan Muttahida Ulema and Mashaikh Council was designated the symbol of ‘bull’ and ‘human hand’ was assigned to Pakistan Awami League, ‘pen and ink’ to Awami Muslim League, and ‘lantern’ to Awami National Party.

The symbol of ‘kite’ was issued to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and ‘book’ to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

“A party has the right to seek allocation of the same symbol given to it in a previous election,” ECP mentioned.