PTI opposes Asma Hamid’s appointment as advocate general

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday opposed Punjab government’s decision to appoint Asma Hamid as the advocate general – making her the first female in the country’s history to hold the post.

The PTI claim that Asma Hamid was being rewarded for having close ties with ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his family and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner saying that Asma’s appointment, hours before announcement of the caretaker CM, is “suspicious” and hasty, and therefore, must be looked into.

Asma Hamid holds a post-graduate degree in constitutional law from the United States’ prestigious Harvard University. She was appointed as an assistant advocate general in January, 2014 and as additional advocate general in March, 2015.

She has also assumed responsibilities as acting advocate general in charge of the office on two previous occasions.

Being a Supreme Court advocate, Hamid has successfully represented Punjab in several thousand cases in the Lahore High Court and the apex court. Her representation of the state in the Distilleries case had won billions of rupees in tax revenue.