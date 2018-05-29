PML-N believes in serving the public, says PM Abbasi

HAVELIAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the ruling PML-N government successfully completed hundreds of development projects across the country and that the party’s primary objective is to serve the masses.

During the inauguration ceremony of the 120km long Havelian-Thakot Motorway, PM Abbasi said that the PML-N believes in the vision of party lifetime head and former PM Nawaz Sharif of bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that the PML-N throughout its five year tenure has worked with utmost commitment and dedication to bring about a change in the country and that the party has worked for development of the remote areas of the country.

The premier continued that the public of Pakistan are a witness to the development and change the PML-N has brought in the country and that it will be the people who will decide the future on July 25. On the other hand, he said, that other parties were just living on empty statement and slogans.

Speaking about the Havelian-Thakot Motorway project, PM said the project would connect the area with motorway network, opening a new era of public prosperity.

Abbasi said owing to some technical difficulties the work on completion of the section up to Mansehra has been delayed till November, however hoped that it would be completed by the next deadline.