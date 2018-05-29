Teenager killed in crossfire between Dolphin force, suspects

LAHORE: A 14-year-old was killed after being hit with a bullet allegedly fired by a Dolphin force official during an exchange of fire with suspects.

According to details, a teenager was killed in an exchange of fire between Dolphin force and suspects in Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

The Dolphin force chased down the suspicious vehicle and arrested the suspects after the car crashed with a trolley.

The security officials say that the teenager died after a bullet fired by the suspects hit him, but the family of the deceased say otherwise.

The dead body has been sent for an autopsy examination and only after that it would be decided whether the 14-year-old died due to a bullet fired by the Dolphin force or the suspects.