Didn’t recognize Ranbir in Sanju’s trailer: Rishi Kapoor

Renowned Bollywood actor and father of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor confessed that he did not recognise his son in the film Sanju’s trailer.

Sanju a biopic on Sanjay Dutt by Rajkumar Hirani essayed by Ranbir Kapoor is soon to hit the big screens.

Rishi Kapoor while sharing his thoughts on the movie’s trailer swore that he couldn’t distinguish between his son and Sanjay.

Ranbir’s father expressed that he was emotionally charged after watching the trailer. Rishi remarked that from the first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, he had thought it was Sanjay Dutt rather than his own son.

The renowned actor claimed that he was overwhelmed to see his son’s performance in Sanju’s trailer. He added that he was extremely proud of his son.

Rishi added that Hirani had really outdone his work this time by doing a marvelous job in presenting Ranbir as Sanjay. Kapoor said he was proud of both Hirani and his son for putting in so much effort and hard work to recreate Dutt’s life story.

Sanju’s teaser trailer was released last month that left everyone in awe as little difference could be made between Ranbir and Dutt himself.

The biopic showcases all the highs, lows, ups and downs in Dutt’s life.

The film is set to hit the screens on June 29. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza.