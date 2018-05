ABBOTTABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while reviewing the progress of the Havelian-Thakot motorway spoke to the media in Havelian and urged Pakistanis to keep in mind the ruling party PML-N’s achievements over the past five years while voting in the upcoming elections.

The project itself is slated to be completed in February 2020, and will start from Havelian, and will pass through Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari and end at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.