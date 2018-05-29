Former top babu named Punjab’s caretaker CM

Former chief secretary Nasir Mehmood Khan Khosa has been nominated as the caretaker chief minister of the Punjab province.

The consensus was reached here on Monday after a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

The retired bureaucrat has vast administrative experience and has served as chief secretary in Punjab and Balochistan provinces, besides serving as executive director at the World Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif hoped that Khosa will employ his vast administrative experience in holding transparent and fair elections in the province, adding that all political parties would get equal opportunity to run their election campaigns.”Some names were suggested during the earlier meetings and we consulted our party leadership afterwards. After the consultations, we have agreed on one name … this harmony is the beauty of the democratic system,” he said. “It is hoped that people will be at liberty to give votes to the parties of their choice and democratic process in the country will continue. It is the victory of the people and I am thankful to Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed as dialogue gives impetus to the democracy,” he added.

Rasheed claimed that PTI had nominated Khosa for the caretaker chief ministership of the province. “I am hopeful that he will play his role most objectively with regard to holding of free, fair and transparent elections. I also extend congratulations to the people of Punjab,” he added.

