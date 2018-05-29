Four policemen among eight injured in blast

At least eight people, including four policemen, were injured in a blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali on Monday evening.

According to police, miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorcycle parked by the roadside.

A police vehicle passing through the area was the target of the blast, police added.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. Police and personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the spot and launched a search operation. Further investigation was underway.

Published in Daily Times, May 29th 2018.