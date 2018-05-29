Acknowledging contribution of artists towards society is imperative: Marriyum

Islamabad: Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while chairing 10th meeting of the Administrative Committee of Pakistan Culture and Arts Foundation Relief Fund said that acknowledging contribution of artists was imperative as they were ambassadors of peace and rendered invaluable services in promoting the culture of tolerance, harmony and coexistence in society. She said that artists make people happy by entertaining them and deserve our patronage and support in all their artistic endeavors.

The minister said that we should not only recognize the work of artists when they are at peak of their careers but also encourage and support them when they fall on hard times and need assistance and facilities of health care. Marriyum observed that present amount of assistance to be given to the artists was quite unfair and did not commensurate with the sterling contributions made by these national icons towards the society. She emphasized the need to not only enhance the current amount of money but also evolve a mechanism of providing assistance to artists through ATM cards so that they did not have to knock on any one’s door for assistance.

Taking notice of the appeal for assistance by renowned TV artist Majid Jehangir, Minister for Information directed the concerned authorities to immediately make contact with the artist and redress his grievances by meeting his financial requirements. “We can’t see those people sad who bring smiles on the face of others,” she said.

She informed the meeting that artist assistance fund has been made part of financial bill 2018-19 which will benefit the artist community and take care of their monetary needs as and when required.

The meeting decided to grant assistance to 41 artisans and artists from every nook and corner of the country for calendar year 2018. The meeting also called upon AJK, GB and Baluchistan governments to create and establish their own endowment funds for welfare of the artist community.

Marriyum felicitates

ex-CJP Mulk

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister. In a statement, she said consensus of the government and opposition on his name was a good omen and felicitated Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah.

She said every Pakistani deserves to be greeted on the start of a new chapter of strengthening of democracy and democratic process in Pakistan.”We salute the political and democratic forces on ten years of continuity of democracy in Pakistan.” Marriyum expressed the hope that while amicably performing his responsibilities, the nominated Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will ensure holding of free,fair and transparent elections in the country.

