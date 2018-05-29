Pandya out of World XI T20, Shami and Rashid in

KARACHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has pulled out of the Hurricane Relief T20 between West Indies and a World XI at Lord’s on Thursday because of a viral illness, with Mohammed Shami taking his place. Adil Rashid, the England legspinner, has also been added to the squad. Rashid brings the number of players the World XI can pick from up to 12, with four legspinners included – Rashid Khan and Shahid Afridi were among the 11 named earlier this month, to be captained by Eoin Morgan, while Sandeep Lamichhane was a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan.

Pandya and Shami both took part in the recently completed IPL, although fast bowler Shami only played four times for Delhi Daredevils. After signing a white-ball only contract for Yorkshire, Rashid has been in action in the Royal London Cup and is likely to play against Derbyshire on Wednesday before travelling down to London. Proceeds from the match will go towards redeveloping five stadiums in the Caribbean, which were damaged by Hurricane Irma last year.

ICC World XI:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami.

Published in Daily Times, May 29th 2018.