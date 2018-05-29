‘Law needs to be passed for this new scheme of studies’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister School Education Rana Mashood has said that before introducing Nazra Studies in schools across Punjab, a law should pass for this new scheme of studies.

He said that law made government responsible to made Nazra education curriculum from class 1-12.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting regarding implementation of Nazra education across the province at Children’s Library Complex committee room on Monday. The minister said that Nazra education will begin from class 1 to class 5 and beyond class 6 to class 12 translation of holy Quran will be taught to the students. He said that the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) will make arrangements of launch of this scheme coordination with Aukaf, Higher Education department and School Education department on May 30, 2018.

The minister directed to additional secretary education board of reforms that a committee will perform under his leadership to make rules on how to implement Nazra studies in schools. Committee shall include Aukaf, School Education department and PCTB. He also announced PCTB managing director as conveyor of this committee. The MD informed the minister that in Bahawalpur this scheme of study is already implemented by the federal government.

The education minister said that the committee will review how the federal government has implemented Nazra Studies. He directed Aukaf Department that a special committee of Ulema-e-Karam will be formulated by Aukaf Department which will tell which translation of the holy Quran should be taught in schools and they will be responsible for selecting the translation.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sayyed Sumair, the PCTB MD, Additional Secretary Educational Board of Reforms, representatives of law, home, Auqaf, School Education, Higher Education departments were present in the meeting.

