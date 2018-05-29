The public knows I have worked tirelessly for them: Shehbaz

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he has tirelessly worked for public welfare in the province and as a result, this composite development has become a hallmark of the province.

The Punjab chief minister stated this while talking to members of national and provincial assemblies as well as PML-N leaders during a meeting on Monday. They expressed their unflinching trust over the leadership of the CM adding that Shehbaz Sharif has made the province beautiful and he will also beautify the country now.

Sharif said that the mega projects have transformed cities and the standard of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals is no less than any high-quality medical institution now, he added. “We have changed the health culture and round-the-clock CT-scan test facility has been provided in the hospitals. The medical tests of all the patients will be conducted free of cost in all the DHQ hospitals of the province,” he said.

The CM said that PML-N will enter into the election arena by holding the flag of public service. “We have strenuously served the masses; launched different development projects in cities and rural areas and will take part in the election process with our heads high. He maintained that people are fully aware to differentiate between the sit-in party and the ones who have served them,” Sharif said.

Those who called on Sharif included Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, Members of National Assembly including Sardar Mamtaz Khan Taman, Rasheed Ahmed Khan and Shahzadi Umerzadi Tiwana, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Members of Provincial Assembly including Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Faizan Khalid Virk, Malik Ali Abbas Khokhar and Rao Kashif Rahim Khan.

Sharif has welcomed the nomination of Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister and extended felicitations to him. He hoped that his nomination will prove a good omen for the democracy.

Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of seven persons of a family due to a fire in Baldia Malang Goth area of Karachi. He has extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Published in Daily Times, May 29th 2018.