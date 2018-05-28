BCCI asks Indian govt for policy regarding Pak-India series

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket has requested the Indian government on Monday to formally clarify its policy on playing bilateral series with Pakistan.

“The BCCI would be grateful if you could formally convey the policy/position of the Government of India on the need or requirement of prior clearance from the Government of India for the Indian cricket team to play the Pakistan cricket in inbound or outbound tours,” the Indian cricket board wrote to the relevant ministry.

The series have been on hold since 2012 due to unfriendly relations between the two neighbouring countries and BCCI has repeatedly clarified its point of view about not having the series until they get government approval, reported Times of India.

On the contrary, PCB requested to ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, accusing the BCCI of not honouring the Future Tours & Programme (FTP) commitment, according to which India has to at least two away-series against Pakistan on a neutral venue.

Indian cricket boards wants to have final talk before countering Pakistan’s claim in the International Cricket Council Council (ICC) Disputes Resolution Forum where it will have to counter Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) compensation claim of $70 million for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in 2014.

“The International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed that the Michael Beloff QC will chair the Dispute Panel in the matter of proceedings between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” ICC reported in a release.