How tech giants keep track of journalists

A recently published article in 1843Magazine by Alexandra Suich Bass reveals how tech firms control and keep track of journalists.

According to Alexandra, tech companies keep “dossiers” on journalists, their published work and the employees of the firm who are in contact with them. Moreover, the firms also categorise journalists to pick out the best suited story-teller for their firm.

For example, journalists who have said good things about the tech-firm, their products and services are categorised as “friendly”.

Then there are those journalists who are somewhere in between and are called as “independents”, while the third category is of those who are titled as “untouchables”, meaning that they are unfavourable for the firm and hence, must not be allowed to cover related news.

“Just as Donald Trump’s White House excludes some journalists from press briefings, tech companies blacklist “untouchables”, banning them from attending product launches or interviewing executives,” the author mentions.

Suich also explains how the firms adopt “secrecy” to “hype their products.” She says most firms would not disclose full information about a product or service, and that “firms that are unwilling to share details about their technology have been known to lure journalists into overhyping their potential.”

Furthermore, in some firms, the journalists are also asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and that they place badges around the journalists’ necks to “alert the employees.”