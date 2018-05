MUMBAi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their winter wedding while their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin a day in advance.

Both co-stars were considering their wedding in July but it was moved ahead due to their work commitments, according to Spot boy. “Their wedding has been trending off and on from the beginning of 2018,” repot.

However, there has been no confirmation of the news from any of them.