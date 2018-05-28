Squash legend Jansher Khan meets Peshawar mayor

Champion and leading name in the world of squash for 10 years,

Khan met with the mayor of Peshawar, Muhammad Asim Khan, on Monday. Jansher had a meeting with the mayor of Peshawar at the latter’s residence. During the meeting, the mayor of Peshawar commended the true services of

Khan and paid him a heartily tribute. He commented that the 2008 World Squash Champion belonging to Peshawar has ruled over the game of squash for 40 whole years and his services will be remembered forever. He further reassured

Khan that “sincere efforts” are going to be carried out to promote squash activities, along with the launching of junior academies on district and provincial levels, to reactivate the game of squash in the country. He assured his maximum cooperation in this regard. The mayor of Peshawar further showed his keen interest and undaunting determination to polish and bring forth players like

Khan to regain our lost prestige and hoisting of the national flag in the whole world.



Ex-WorldJansherJansherJansherJansher