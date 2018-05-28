‘Deadpool’ actor expresses desire to make a film with Alia Bhatt



NEW DELHI: Deadpool actor, Karan Soni, who plays the Indian cab driver Dopinder in the recent blockbuster, wishes to make a film with Alia Bhatt. He says that he is working on a script keeping the Bollywood actor in mind.

When asked about the progress of the script, Karan said, “I am still trying to get that made. It is taking time but it is definitely on the list. I want to get it made perfectly and things are slowly moving forward.”

In another interview, Karan had shared that he is writing the script with Alia’s voice in mind. “I wrote three parts – with Alia in mind for one part. That’s how I wrote the script because when I write I like to think who would be the actor who would play it. Moreover, in a dream situation, I would like to have her,” he said.

However, Alia might not be able to give him dates as the actor is jam-packed with films already. Currently, she is shooting Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan along with Kalank and Gully Boy.

Karan, aged 29, made his debut in 2010 with Kaka Nirvana. He has worked in various other Hollywood films, such as Ghostbusters, Supremacy, and Union Store. After the recent release of Deadpool 2, Karan will be seen mimicking the role of an angel in Miracle Workers. He will also feature in Corporate Animals, starring alongside Sharon Stone.