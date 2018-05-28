Amir Khan accused of having affair with beautician

BOLTON: Pakistan-British boxing star Amir Khan has rejected a recent report in which he is accused of being in a relationship with a 22-year-old beautician.

Beautician Sophia Hammani claimed that “she met Amir at a club in London earlier this month and they spent a night together,” according to a report published in The Sun.

Sophia claimed that Amir cheated on his wife just 17 days after he became father of the couple’s second daughter. She accused that Amir had a “one-night fling” at a night club and that the boxer only left her £20 for a cab to take her back home in London

Sophia said that she was unaware of the fact that Amir was still married to his wife Faryal Makhdoom at the time. Sophia told The Sun: “He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man.”

The 22-year-old beautician said that she made the shocking discovery on her return from hotel to her own flat when she saw that Amir uploaded a picture of his family on his instagram account, saying that they were about to fly to Pakistan to celebrate Ramadan.

“He’s disgusting. He got into a relationship and his wife had just given birth. I nearly threw up when I saw they were still together. I felt so used.”

However, Amir took to Twitter and denied Sophia’s claims.

“What total nonsense! She wanted to have a picture but was told to leave by security due to her being too drunk. In my opinion, that’s the reason she sold a story. It is quite strange about the fact that there is no photo of us together. Supposedly, I gave her £20, is that all she’s worth?” he said while sharing a picture of the article.