Met office warns Karachiites of another heat wave

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted that another heat wave is expected to hit the city from Tuesday till Thursday.

The PTD forecasted that the temperature throughout the three-day period will fall in the range of 41 to 45 degrees Celsius. Moreover, it said that sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off and that the wind from the Northwest to North is expected to prevail during the period.

“Climatic changes are happening very fast. We were not expecting back-to-back heat waves gripping Karachi in quick succession. Unfortunately, Karachi is going to be gripped by another heat wave possibly from next Tuesday,” said Karachi Met Office Director Abdur Rashid.

This would be the fourth heat wave recorded in Karachi this year. On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to soar to 44 degree Celsius, while humidity in the evening is to remain between 10 to 20 percent.

The meteorological department has alerted the relevant authorities to take measures to provide counter and precautionary measures and save lives, especially during the ongoing month of Ramzan.