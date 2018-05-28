Nation celebrates 20th Youm-e-Takbeer today

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer was observed on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests at Chaghi hills in 1998.

In a message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that observance of the Youm-e-Takbeer day provides the nation with an opportunity to showcase resolve to defence and solidarity of the country.

Shehbaz also on Sunday, congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. In his message on this occasion, Shehbaz said that May 28, held a significant position in Pakistan’s political and defense history.

“On this day, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif engraved a new history by pushing aside all the pressure and making nuclear explosions possible,” Shehbaz said.

To commemorate the day, a rally was also organised at Chaghi alongside the mountain where the atomic tests took place on May 28, 1998. Also, large number of people, who had gathered there, chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and the country.

The Foreign Office said that despite Pakistan being a nuclear power, it has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-proliferation and global peace and strategic stability.