PM, Shah to lock horns today in one final bid to decide caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Shah, the opposition leader in the National Assembly are set to meet again today to discuss the name of the caretaker Prime Minister.

Today’s meeting will be the sixth between the two leaders, who have so far failed to come to a consensus as the incumbent government’s tenure draws to a close.

Addressing the media before the meeting, PPP leader Shah said that he hoped they could reach a consensus today.

He also warned that if the two leaders failed to decide on a name, the only option would be to appoint a Parliamentary committee that would finalise the caretaker PM.

PM Abbasi also expressed his willingness on resolving the dispute, and invited Shah to Islamabad for one final meeting today (Monday).

“It is Khursheed Shah’s opinion to wait till Monday [today] and if a name [for the caretaker PM] is not decided upon then the names should be sent to the committee. If the committee cannot decide the matter, it will be sent to the Election Commission,” PM Abbasi explained in a talk show appearance on Thursday.

The PM also highlighted that the two parties failed to reach a consensus because both sides opposed the names the other party had suggested.

“They do not accept our three names and we do not accept the three names they put forward. However, a consensus can still be reached on a fourth name.”

Khursheed Shah had earlier expressed dismay on Thursday over a supposed decision to not appoint retired judges as the caretaker PM. Shah said this was especially disconcerting because the incumbent government had itself suggested the names of two ex-judges.