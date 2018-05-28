Maryam to resume recording statement in Avenfield reference case today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday will resume recording her statement in Avenfield properties reference case for the third day.

Maryam along with her father Nawaz Sharif and husband Captain (r) Safdar will be reaching the accountability court shortly.

Earlier on Thursday, Maryam had started recording her statement and has submitted her response to 82 of the 128 questions of the accountability court.

Previously, on Friday’s hearing Maryam had informed the court that the Avenfield properties are owned by her brother Hussain Nawaz. She added that Hussain is also the beneficial owner of Nielsen and Nescol, British Virgin Islands offshore companies.

During the hearing Maryam had also raised objections on the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) intitaion of inquiry on its own by reaching out to IT expert Robert Radley. She had argued that Radley’s facts are valueless and are based on ill-intent as the original trust deed was with the Supreme Court (SC).

Maryam had asserted that the JIT reaching out to Radley with photocopies was rather peculiar as no forensic examination can be made over scanned copies and is deemed unacceptable.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).