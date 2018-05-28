Two cops killed in Quetta shooting

Two policemen were killed in shooting by unknown armed assailants in Quetta on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Sarki Road where the assailants opened fire on policemen, officials said. As a consequence, two policemen were killed and four passers-by injured.In the meantime, personnel in a police vehicle passing by opened fire on the attackers, killing two of them. One of the injured attackers, however, fled the scene, police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said unknown miscreants opened fire on Abdul Rasheed and Bashir Shah in the Capri Cinema area, killing them on the spot. Four passersby injured during the exchange of fire were rushed to Quetta’s Civil Hospital for treatment, where the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

A huge contingent of police and security personnel reached the spot as investigation into the incident went under way. Police believes the incident is part of an ongoing target killing spree in the city.

“The citizens too should help us in fight against terrorists so that we are able to completely defeat terrorism,” DIG Cheema said while talking to media at the crime scene. “I appeal to the citizens to immediately inform us if they notice any suspicious activity around them,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.