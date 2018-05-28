Islamabad, Kabul call for measures to reduce violence

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday called for bilateral security cooperation and to undertake measures that can assist both sides in reduction of violence at the hands of terrorists, the military said.

The statement came after a high-level multi-agency Afghan delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Mohammad Hanif Atmar met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered heavily due to prolonged conflict and must together explore ways to usher peace in the region by defeating the common enemy,” General Bajwa said in the meeting.

The Afghan side was appreciative of Pakistan’s initiative in preparation of the framework document to improve cooperation and coordination between the two countries on a host of confidence building and substantive measures, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Talks mainly focused on the operationalisation of recently concluded Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Earlier, the Afghan delegation held talks with National Security Adviser Lt General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua and held in-depth exchange of views on matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.