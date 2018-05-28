Hasan Raza caught on camera in alleged spot-fixing sting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the board and its Anti Corruption Unit are in ‘process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement of cricketer Hasan Raza in corrupt conduct.’ “Appropriate action, if any, will be taken after collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence,” read the statement, saying that till such time no further comments would be made on the issue. The statement was issued in response to the former batsman being caught on camera in an alleged spot-fixing sting. The video is part of a broader investigative documentary by TV news channel Al Jazeera.

Hasan has been filmed on camera in the same room while another former cricketer – Robin Morris from Mumbai – talks about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments. Hasan does not participate in the conversation between Morris and the undercover reporter, but is seated in the chair adjacent to Morris. Raza and Morris both played for Mumbai Champs, a team in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League between 2007-08. Al Jazeera said Hasan did not respond to its allegations, while Morris “denies any wrongdoing” and said the channel invited him “to audition for, and act in, a commercial movie ‘for public entertainment’.”

Hasan, while talking to Pakistan media on Sunday, said he was not involved in spot-fixing and that he was being trapped. Hasan made his debut for Pakistan as a 14-year old in 1996, becoming the youngest man to play Test cricket. He was part of seven Tests and 16 ODIs but has not played any international cricket since 2005. Hasan had greater success in the domestic circuit, with 232 first-class matches to his name, alongside 197 one-day games and 36 T20s and even took an active part in the most recent season when he played for Pakistan Television.

The videos were released on the same day that Al Jazeera also alleged that a person involved in the preparation of pitches in Galle, Sri Lanka, for the Tests against India in 2017 and Australia in 2016 had tailored the surfaces according to instructions from a person involved in betting. The report also alleged that the Galle pitch for the Test against England later this year would also be made to order for betting.

