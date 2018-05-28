Sarfraz ‘proud’ of charges after thrashing England

LONDON: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has heaped praise on his team, coaching staff and management, saying they all played a role in team’s nine-wicket win over England at Lord’s on Sunday. Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series ahead of next week’s second Test at Headingley. Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail 39 not out. “I’m very proud of my team, the way the young players produced their talent,” said Sarfraz in the post-match presentation ceremony. “When we came here we were very inexperienced but we were very confident. We have a very good bowling side. Our coaching staff worked really hard, told us to pitch it up. The way the bowlers did a job for us was great.” He then praised his fielders for showing up when they were needed. “We worked really hard on our fielding. Our catching was fantastic.” Pakistan skipper added that the one-off Test against Ireland, which ended in a five-wicket victory for the Men in Green, but not in an easy fashion, served them hard lessons which eventually helped them. “The Malahide game was a very tough game, the way we won the match it was good for us,” said Sarfraz.

