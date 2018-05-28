Careless drivers

Sir: At least 10 people were killed in separate road accidents in Balochistan and Khairpur on Friday. At least six people died and two others were injured because of two overspeeding cars near Setharja at the Mehran National Highway in Khairpur.

According to police, a Khairpur bound overspeeding car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction and killed six people.

Meanwhile, two people including a woman died as a consequence of a collision between a dumper and a Suzuki van at Parax Road in Hub. In another accident, one person died, while two other were injured in a collision between two over speeding motorcycles at the RCD highway near Bela Kathore in Hub. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and the police are conducting investigations.

It is clear that our government needs to do more to control the traffic, as there seems to be chaos on the roads all over the country. Fewer people should be given driving licenses and violators of traffic rules should be penalized heavily.

SHAMIM BALOCH

Quetta

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.