Scourge of begging

Sir: Through your estimated newspaper, I want to draw the attention of the public to the beggary problem in our society. In our bazaars, courts, railway stations, bus stands and hospitals, we always encounter flocks of beggars.

These people descend on respectable citizens like vultures. They are so brazen-faced that they do not leave you alone until you give them a few coins. The beggars of our country are very sharp. They know how to read faces and understand people’s psychology.

They also know the art of exploiting the situation. They trap their victims by using different means. They appeal to people’s sympathies.

Sadly, this profession has established itself as an industry in our country. A great number of people are involved in this business. They are all rascals and criminals. The beggars that we see are just their tools. The mafia that supports them is very strong. Government machinery is helpless before it.

In this industry, crippled people, children and women play a central role. They tell sensational stories and deceive people. They are experts and emotionally blackmailing people and succeed in extracting charity from people who are not financially well off themselves.

As a nation, we have forgotten how to distinguish between right and wrong. Sadly, we have the habit of always looking for shortcuts. We avoid hard work. The result is that every one of us wants to reach the destination without labour. This is why a great number of the people have stooped to begging.

Hence if someone was to say that Pakistanis are a nation of beggars, they are not totally unjustified. From top to bottom, a vast majority of us are beggars. When we give up self-respect, the others will degrade us whenever they find an opportunity.

Begging is a foul act. We must discourage it. When we give alms to the beggars, we actually promote crime and sloth. The more we promote this evil, then more able-bodied people will turn to beggary.

SHAHEEN M YOUSAF

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.