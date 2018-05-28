Federal govt yet to release Rs166 bn to Sindh, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while addressing a ceremony on Sunday, said that the center still had not released Rs166 billion to the provincial government.

“Development is impossible without peace. It is due to the security measures taken by the provincial government that the cases of kidnapping for ransom have significantly declined in the metropolis,” said the CM.

Murad Ali Shah said that the law and order situation back in 2013 was lamentable. Scores of people were killed on an everyday basis and recurring strikes had become a norm of the city but the situation was a lot better now.

“Karachi has gotten rid of fearful environment and terrorism because of the efforts of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government in the province,” Shah added.

“International cricket has been brought back to Karachi,” he proudly said.

Speaking of the upcoming elections, the CM said that the general elections would prove that people were standing with PPP.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.