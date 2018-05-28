PTI will field strong candidates in 2018 elections, Imran tells city’s business community

KARACHI: Speaking at a meeting with the business community on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that the PTI was going to launch strong candidates in the upcoming general elections.

The PTI chairman said that in the era of 1960’s, Pakistan was progressing rapidly and it had strong and independent institutions because decisions, back then, used to be based on merit.

He said that the civil society had played a vital role in 1960s and it used to be a superior power . “We will make institutions independent and stronger,” vowed Imran Khan.

He told that in spite of having a planning commission, wrong decision were taken.

He said that political interference has ruined the civil services infrastructure.

Criticizing Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan said that he was running the “Corruption Limited Company” and his name must be added to the exit control list (ECL) . He also advised the people who were working with CM Punjab to stop him from leaving the country.

PTI chairman said that the PTI was fully prepared for the elections. “We are confident that we will be able to defeat the PML-N” said Imran Khan. “The Pakistani nation can see the dawn of a new Pakistan, which will not be ruled by the corrupt,” he continued.

The PTI chairman also spoke at fund raising Iftar dinner hosted by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He said that there were so many hospitals for rich but the only hospital for the poor was SKMCH.

“Karachi is the most generous city in the Country”, he declared, thanking the donors for their contribution. He stated that the funds collected at the event would be utilized honestly for needy and deserving patients.

Imran Khan also announced his plan for constructing a cancer hospital in Karachi and doubling the capacity of SKMCH Peshawar.

Later in the day, Imran khan launched a membership camp at Saudabad RCD Ground in Malir after which he addressed the crowd.

On Saturday night, a group of unidentified people with sticks and batons vandalized the PTI’s membership camp. They beat up two PTI workers, threatened a security guard and ripped election posters adorning the camp.

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.