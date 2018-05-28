Fight for the rights of South Punjab has just started

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-PIB) Chairperson Farooq Sattar, while addressing a protest rally in Liaquatabad on Sunday, said that the fight for the rights of South Punjab had just started.

Sattar added that his party’s new demand was that either an administrative unit or a new province be made in South Punjab. “If we make any announcement, an ocean of people will support us,” said Sattar “there is no crime in demanding a separate province,” he added.

He criticized the role of landowners in Pakistan and said that they were responsible for hindering the country’s progress. “The landowners have occupied Sindh and usurped our rights. We will not be enslaved by landowners in any case,” he stressed.

Sattar also criticized Sindh Chief Minister (CM) for his recent speech in the Sindh Assembly, in which he had said that he cursed all those who demanded a new province for Muhajirs.

“CM Sindh cursed and hurled abuses at those who founded Pakistan. He should apologize to the people” demanded Sattar

“CM Sindh rejected the sacrifices of the Muhajirs,” he added “the Muhajirs are being cursed for demanding their rights.”

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.